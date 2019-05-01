Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,887,000 after buying an additional 8,080,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,465,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,209,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,023. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/whittier-trust-co-increases-stake-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.