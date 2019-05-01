WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 90.60% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

