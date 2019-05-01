While Restaurant Brands, Spotify fall, gardner Denver Climbs

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

The industrial machinery company is in talks to combine according to media reports.

Anadarko is resurrecting buyout talks preparing a bidding war with Chevron.

Armstrong World Industries Inc., down 59 cents to $87.15

The wall and ceiling systems manufacturer reported first quarter revenue that was weaker than analysts expected.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down 96 cents to $65.50

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons reported earnings growth and its own profit missed analysts’ predictions.

Momo Inc., down $2.51 to $34.36

The media firm claims its Tantan relationship app was removed from stores on government orders.

Spotify Technology SA, down 11 cents to $138.14

The music reported a first quarter loss that was much better than analysts had forecast.

McDermott International Inc., down 66 cents to $8.92

The offshore drilling systems company expects stronger consequences later this year and increased its profit forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up 42 cents to $30.77

Its peers and the bank benefited from a government report last month showing a surge in consumer spending.