Welltower Inc (WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Welltower has a payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/welltower-inc-well-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-87.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.