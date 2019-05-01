Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 850 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,912 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.20.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $377.69 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

