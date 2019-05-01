Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Weight Watchers International posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 36,038 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.