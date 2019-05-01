Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,766,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $107.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,624.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

