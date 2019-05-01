Walter S. Woltosz Sells 18,500 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $409,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,196,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,884,422.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLP opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of -0.50.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

