Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

