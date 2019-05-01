Wageworks (WAGE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of WAGE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,754. Wageworks has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wageworks had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wageworks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wageworks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,132,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

