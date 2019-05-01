Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,299,683 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 29th total of 12,625,564 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,234,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $2,534,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,574,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,857 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

