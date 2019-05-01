Vonage (VG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vonage (NYSE:VG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vonage to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VG opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Vonage has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $806,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,563,086 shares in the company, valued at $82,890,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,805.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,045 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,810. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

