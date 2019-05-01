Visio Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,780.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Visio has a total market capitalization of $22,780.00 and $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Visio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004822 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00095668 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

