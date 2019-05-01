Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. National Securities began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

AVEO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth bought 4,347,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $4,956,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

