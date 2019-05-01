Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 610.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrellgas Partners were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.12.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $573.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

