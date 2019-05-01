Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,800 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 336,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,961. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

