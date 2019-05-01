VF Corp (VFC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for VF in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for VF’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

VF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $5,594,205.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 215,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,509,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,715 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,600 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

