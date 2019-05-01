VF Corp (VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. VF posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,715 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,600. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VF by 34.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,921,000 after buying an additional 633,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,464,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of VF by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of VF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,469. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.