Verra Mobility (VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 810,206 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $13.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,101,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,198,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,824,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,069,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

