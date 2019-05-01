Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Verra Mobility in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.08 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.61. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,101,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $4,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $22,198,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $18,824,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $5,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

