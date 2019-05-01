Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $13.81 or 0.00257174 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00405014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00997813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00178145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

