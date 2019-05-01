Veracyte (VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 42.80% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

VCYT traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 10,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,440. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,109.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 956,151 shares of company stock worth $19,865,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 910,427 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

