Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 56.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,391,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,577 shares of company stock worth $7,149,673 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

