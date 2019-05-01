Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post sales of $517.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.02 million and the highest is $551.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $622.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.96 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 759,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $7,241,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 146.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 231,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 453,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.