Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Position Raised by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,631,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $270.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

