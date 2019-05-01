Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Holdings Trimmed by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 962.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.7583 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

