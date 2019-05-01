Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

