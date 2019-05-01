Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,679.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,342,000 after buying an additional 381,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 190,191 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,017,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

