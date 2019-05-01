Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,956,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

