VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Position Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET comprises approximately 3.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 7.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 15.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

