Valvoline (VVV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39925-2.44495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 1,742,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,215. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

