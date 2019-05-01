Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.48 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $326.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after buying an additional 1,515,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after buying an additional 873,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

