UTRUST Trading Up 13.2% This Week (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One UTRUST token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $643,038.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00408015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00998074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00180598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.