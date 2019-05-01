Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) COO Sells $49,220.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $49,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.50. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 323,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/unity-bancorp-inc-unty-coo-sells-49220-00-in-stock.html.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.