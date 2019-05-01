United Therapeutics (UTHR) Issues Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTHR traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,615. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

