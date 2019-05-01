United States Cellular Corp (USM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United States Cellular by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United States Cellular by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

USM stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $304,232.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $61,012.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,175.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United States Cellular Corp (USM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/united-states-cellular-corp-usm-shares-sold-by-james-investment-research-inc.html.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.