United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $11.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.56 billion and the lowest is $11.28 billion. United Continental reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $43.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.82 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.83 billion to $46.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,187,000. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in United Continental by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in United Continental by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Continental by 647.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 286,389 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. United Continental has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

