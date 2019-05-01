Unit (UNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unit (NYSE:UNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Unit to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNT opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.73. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Mark E. Schell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $85,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,720.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $439,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,181 shares of company stock valued at $549,348. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNT. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

