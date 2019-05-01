Twist Bioscience (TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,041. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $866.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

