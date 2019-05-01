Troy R. Brown Sells 20,324 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $557,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zumiez by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 258,363 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Troy R. Brown Sells 20,324 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/troy-r-brown-sells-20324-shares-of-zumiez-inc-zumz-stock.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.