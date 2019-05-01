Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 5077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Tree Island Steel in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/tree-island-steel-tsl-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-91.html.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.