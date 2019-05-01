Traders Buy Intuit (INTU) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on weakness during trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. $156.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuit had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Intuit traded down ($5.85) for the day and closed at $247.73

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

