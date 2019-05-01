TPI Composites (TPIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.63 and a beta of 0.86. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $1,126,193.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $204,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,185 shares of company stock worth $9,178,058 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 909.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.