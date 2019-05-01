Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2,944.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,466,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $34,480,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $881,368,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TOT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Total SA has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.7237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

