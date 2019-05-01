Torque (XTC) Price Up 26.6% This Week

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Torque has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3,084.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torque coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Torque has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00405096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00997734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00180006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001373 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Torque

Torque’s genesis date was August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,419,616,867 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,616,867 coins. The official message board for Torque is medium.com/torque . The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Torque’s official website is stellite.cash . Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx

Torque Coin Trading

Torque can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torque should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torque using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

