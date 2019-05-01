Tompkins Financial Corp Has $148,000 Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,673,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,546,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 60,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

