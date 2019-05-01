TomCo Energy (TOM) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 634,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,229% from the average daily volume of 47,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

