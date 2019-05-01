Ti-Value (TV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $187,013.00

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Ti-Value has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ti-Value has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $187,013.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ti-Value coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Mercatox and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00405014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00997813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00178145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ti-Value Profile

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for Ti-Value is t.top/en . The official message board for Ti-Value is t.top/en/news . Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value

Ti-Value Coin Trading

Ti-Value can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Mercatox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ti-Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ti-Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

