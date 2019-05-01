The Western Union (WU) and Spindle (SPDL) Head-To-Head Review

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.59 billion 1.51 $851.90 million $1.92 10.06 Spindle $80,000.00 0.43 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Western Union and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 2 3 0 0 1.60 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 15.24% -225.33% 9.64% Spindle N/A N/A -3,950.53%

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spindle does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Western Union beats Spindle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

