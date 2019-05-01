Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Texas Roadhouse from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.56.

TXRH stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $690.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.76 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,397.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

